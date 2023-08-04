The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. It has five other centres located in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati and Tezpur.

The institute, colloquially known as ISI, offers a variety of programmes leading to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral degrees in Statistics, Math and other related fields. It also offers a number of short-term courses and workshops.

Being a member of the International Statistical Institute and the International Association for Mathematical Statistics, it happens to be a recognised research and training centre by the United Nations (UN).

However, ISI is a highly selective institute. Admission to the ISI is based on a competitive entrance examination.

It is a leading research institute in India. It has made significant contributions to the field of statistics and math. The ISI has also trained a large number of statisticians and math who have gone on to make significant contributions to their respective fields.

The ISI has made significant contributions to India in a number of ways. These include:

Providing high-quality education in statistics and mathematics: The ISI offers a variety of programmes leading to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees in statistics and mathematics. These programmes are highly regarded and have produced some of the leading statisticians and mathematicians in India.

Conducting cutting-edge research: Research in statistics and mathematics is the forte of the ISI. This research has had a significant impact on a number of fields, including economics, finance and public health

Providing consultancy services: Consultancy services to government agencies, businesses, and other organisations are also provided by the ISI. These services have helped to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of these organsations.