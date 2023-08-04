While the scores achieved in academic and entrance exams are often considered as the parameters for admission to courses in universities, for the past several years, Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) has earmarked one seat in BSc (Honours) Agriculture for the most deserving student who proves his or her interest in farming, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

It was the idea of then State Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar that led to the introduction of such an admission procedure at KAU.

Since the 2015-16 academic session, KAU invites applications from students who have proved their interest in farming and received accolades, especially state awards for the same. According to official sources at KAU, "Since its inception, we used to receive at least three or four applications from candidates to join the course. The selection is made through strict scrutiny based on their interests in farming."

This year also the university has invited applications from students who are interested in farming and allied activities.



Demonstrating excellence in the field of farming prior to taking up the course adds to the theoretical academic knowledge which a student receives at the institute. It is a perfect amalgamation of theory and practicals plus, it makes for a wholesome learning process.



(With inputs from EdexLive)