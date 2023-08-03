Around 16 students of a government school staying in a hostel for students from backward classes near Nagapattinam were sick after consuming breakfast on Wednesday, August 2. With regard to this, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the alleged food poisoning.

As per the sources, around 50 female students are staying in the hostel and studying at Anjugam Muthuvelar Higher Secondary School in Thirukkuvalai in the Nagapattinam district. It is revealed that around 16 of them allegedly fell ill after consuming breakfast at the hostel on Wednesday morning.

A few of them vomited and had to miss their classes. The school headmaster was informed about the incident and the students were rushed to the general hospital in Thirukkuvalai for first aid and treatment. After keeping them under observation for a few hours, the students were discharged from the hospital.

Following this incident, Kilvelur's Block Medical Officer K Ramamurthy visited the hostel and inspected the food served from the kitchen. He inquired about the hostel cooks and if they had prepared the food up to standards.

The official also inquired from the students about the food they consumed over the past two days. A few students said they consumed fried chicken the previous evening. Further, the official said that the food was prepared up to the standards and the students may have fallen ill after consuming the fried chicken, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.