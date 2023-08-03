In protest, those who reside in Rassain in Ghordi block of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir have locked out a government school in the village. The protest is against the School Education Department as the government school is in a dilapidated condition, it was informed by the officials on August 2, Wednesday, as stated in a report by ANI.

While speaking to ANI, Arti Sharma, Chairman, Block Development Council, Ghordi, shared, "The parents have locked the school gate as the building is unsafe and not in a condition to house students anymore. I raised the issue at the Council meeting as well. The demand that the locals have put forward is genuine and should be met."

Krishan Dutt, the zonal Education and planning officer, stated that the present infrastructure of the school was unsafe for students.

While the required repair work is ongoing, the students will be shifted to another location so that their academics is not affected and classes can run smoothly.

"A total of 128 students study in this school. However, the school building has been deemed unsafe for them. We will identify a safe place building for them for classes to be conducted as before. We will make sure that their studies are not hampered," Dutt said.