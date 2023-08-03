The recent death of an eight-year-old girl in a pothole-related accident has once again highlighted the need to fix the roads.

According to reports, at least 12 people have been killed in Hyderabad alone due to potholes in the last two years. The most recent death was reported on February 8, 2023, when a 25-year-old woman was killed after her car fell into a pothole.

The problem of potholes in Hyderabad is a serious one. In 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) spent ₹200 crores on repairing potholes. However, the number of potholes continues to increase.

There are a number of reasons why potholes are a problem not just in Hyderabad, but in every other city too. Broadly speaking, it can be attributed to using poor quality materials for the construction of roads and then, having insufficient resources to maintain the quality of roads in order to avoid untoward incidents.

Municipal corporations across India have taken several steps to address the issue, which is exacerbated during monsoon season when heavy rains make commuting even more difficult. But it is clear that there is a lot more that needs to be done to avoid loss of life.