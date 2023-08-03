Another day, another suicide. A student preparing for medical entrance exams died allegedly by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota today, Thursday, August 3. This happens to be the 17th suicide in the education city this year, as stated in a report by IANS.



The deceased was identified as teenager Manjot Chhabra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, who had enrolled with a coaching centre in Kota to prepare for NEET, earlier this year. This morning, he was found dead at his hostel.



Notably, a few days ago, another student Pushpendra Singh died by hanging himself in Kota. He had come to the city only a week back to prepare for NEET and was living in a hostel with his cousin. As per the police, he had not left behind any suicide note. Over the past few years, Kota has made headlines for students dying by suicide due to stress and disappointment over failure.



Last year, at least 15 such suicide cases by students were registered in Kota, as stated in a report by IANS.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. If you need help, please contact Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation. com and TISS iCall- 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm).