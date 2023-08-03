A college in Mumbai stopped female students from entering the premises while wearing a burqa but relented after a protest by parents and students and the intervention of senior police officials. Giving more details, a police official said that the security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering on Wednesday, August 2, as the college has its own uniform, as stated in a report by PTI.



It led to a row as parents of the students also reached the college and videos of the scene outside the gate began to circulate, he said. Further, senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.



Disclosing what the students said, the official said that the Muslim female students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside the college premises. But would wear scarves in the classroom. Following this, tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, said the official, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per the reports online, the security guard at the entrance gate said that he was following the instructions given by the college principal, who insisted on burqa-clad students removing their burqas before entering.