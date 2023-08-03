Deepak Malghan, an associate professor at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, strives to start an initiative to stop “hate”.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, August 3, at 9 am, Prof Malghan urged the faculty members across IIM system to join “a group of IIM system faculty members in urging corporate India to stop funding hate.”

Deepak Malghan is a chemical engineer and an ecological economist currently working as an Associate Professor at IIM Bangalore.

“With the MBA as the primary academic program at IIMs, we share a direct and close relationship with corporate India. As the primary trustees of these elite public institutions, it is our fiduciary duty to exert pressure on corporate India whose ranks are filled by our alums,” the tweet read.

Prof Malghan has urged the IIM members to write to him at dmalghan@iimb.ac.in if they are interested in joining this effort.

It may be recalled that in a similar effort earlier, in January 2022, a group of students and faculty members from IIM Bangalore and Ahmedabad had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to steer the country away from “forces that seek to divide us”. The letter was written flagging hate speech and attacks on minorities.