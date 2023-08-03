The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in June. ICAI CA Foundation results will be declared on Monday, August 7 at 9 pm or on Tuesday, August 8, in the early morning, the institute has informed. Once announced, students can check their scores on icai.nic.in., as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the ICAI notification.

ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.

Steps to check the results are here:

1. Visit the official website

2. Login with the required details: registration number and roll number

3. Click on submit

4. Check the results

5. Download for future reference

ICAI held a webinar Professional Opportunities for CAs in Competition Law today, August 3. It was organised by Committee on Commercial Laws, Economic Advisory & NPO Cooperative of ICAI.