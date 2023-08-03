In light of massive students protests after the suicide of 24-year-old pregnant PG resident doctor Dr Bala Saraswathi at Gandhi Medical Collge (GMC), Bhopal, a notice by the college states that the responsibility of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology has been handed over to Assistant professor Dr Bharti Parihar.

"Keeping in mind the ease of administration, the responsibility of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Gandhi Medical Collge, Bhopal, has been given to Assitant Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr Bharti Parihar with immediate effect until further notice," read the statement put out by GMC Bhopal on August 2, Wednesday.

It was alleged by several students and student groups that Dr Aruna Kumar, Head of the Department, had a role to play in the young doctor's suicide. She allegedly harassed Dr Saraswathi, did not sign her attendance or thesis nor permitted Dr Saraswathi to take maternity leave.

The suicide of Dr Saraswathi at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal in the early hours of July 31, Monday, had come as shocking news. She was a third-year PG resident in Gynecology, aged 27 and 14 months pregnant. In her suicide note, she alleged that she was taking the extreme step due to harassment at the hands of her college faculty.

Saraswathi was found unconscious by her husband on Monday, July 31.

Since August 1, GMC Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) were protesting and so where the students from United Doctors' Front Association (UDFA).