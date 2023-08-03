Following Ashoka University’s statement on the controversial research paper by a faculty member, a student group has called out the institute saying that the statement was “highly undesirable” and undermines the university’s commitment to protect its researchers. The statement was posted on the student group's instagram page on Wednesday, August 2.

The paper titled 'Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy' written by Prof Sabyasachi Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics at Ashoka University, suggests instances of electoral manipulation by the ruling party BJP in the 2019 General Elections in India.

After the paper stirred a debate online, Ashoka University issued a statement saying that it is “dismayed” by the speculation and debate around the paper and the university's position on its contents.

Leher, a student group of Ashoka University said in their statement, “Ashoka cannot claim to be a liberal space when its immediate reaction to any controversy over its faculty's research is to be "dismayed" by it. Professor Das has been published in peer reviewed journals previously and there has been nothing to suggest inaccuracies in the paper itself thus far. The paper is being discussed and appreciated by renowned scholars. It has also been presented at the NBER Summer Institute. While critique and debate is an essential part of academia, stifling research is not. Time and again the university has failed to stand up for its faculty.”

The student group has also demanded that the university withdraw its statement and guarantee the protection of Professor Das' and other Ashoka faculty's right to freedom of research.



Buzz on social media

The paper has generated a lot of controversy on social media and it has received mixed reactions from people. Many have lauded the paper calling it ‘convincing’ and ‘brave’ while others have questioned the validity of Das’s data and analysis.

On Tuesday, August 1, Ashoka University issued a statement saying that the research paper does not reflect its stand.

"To the best of our knowledge, the paper in question has not yet completed a critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal. Social media activity or public activism by Ashoka faculty, students or staff in their individual capacity does not reflect the stand of the University,” the university said in a tweet

Netizens have also criticised the university’s response calling it a cowardly statement.