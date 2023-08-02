A public notice was issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, August 1, to bring to attention important information regarding admission to colleges and the validity of degrees conferred by colleges not recognised under the UGC Act of 1956.



The notice addressed to students, parents and the general public emphasises that degrees can only be awarded by universities or institutions that are established under a State Act, a Central Act, a Provincial Act or an institution, that is empowered to confer and grant degrees to students in accordance with the UGC Act of 1956.



The notice also stated that students must check the UGC website, www.ugc.ac.in, and refer to the website for information regarding the colleges, universities or other institutions that are duly recognised by the UGC.



Students must also look out for fake institutions before opting for higher education, as it has been notified to UGC that several institutions are offering degrees that are in contention with the provisions of the UGC Act.



The notice specifically mentions that degrees awarded by such universities "shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education and employment purposes."



The notice also instructs the public to bring to the notice of UGC, if any university or institution is found to be offering fake degrees or is duplicitous. They can send an email to ugcampc@gmail.com so that appropriate action can be taken against them.