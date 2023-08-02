Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is on the rise, especially in residential schools. What should one keep in mind during such times?

As per a report in The New Indian Express, doctors suggest that purchasing over-the-counter medication and eye drops should be avoided.

Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar shared that there are no specific records of a number of conjunctivitis cases as only a few infected people are seeking help from hospitals.

The doctor said that school-going children are more vulnerable as it is easy for conjunctivitis to spread in classrooms and playgrounds.

"We prescribe antibiotics and steroids and their doses based on the severity and medical history of the patients. The indiscriminate use of antibiotics and steroids may interfere with the delicate development of eyes and might lead to various complications including allergies, corneal opacity and severe cases may even require surgical intervention,” he added.

As the viral infection is prevalent, experts are recommending precautions taken for COVID-19 to control the spread of conjunctivitis. “Social distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds is essential to curb the spread of the eye infection. It is safe not to share eye drops, tissues, towels or pillowcases with other people to prevent spread,” said Guntur District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) Dr Sravan.