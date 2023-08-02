Two members belonging to the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal were arrested by the Assam Police today, Wednesday, August 2, hours after the police had registered a case against the organisation. According to IANS, they had allegedly organised a weapons training camp at a school in Mangaldoi town.



The arrested persons were identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro. A manhunt is underway to arrest other absconding members of the group.



The police arrested Ghosh from his home in Mangaldoi, while Boro was nabbed in Dimakuchi, Udalguri district.



On Tuesday, August 1, the Darrang Police launched a probe into the incident after a video went viral on social media. The video showed the members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal giving weapons training, including handling small arms, to around 350 youth in the school.



The participants also received instruction in Vedic rites, fighting techniques, survival techniques, quick thinking and martial arts. The trainees ranged in age from 18 to 30.



The principal and an employee of the school were also arrested on Tuesday, August 1.



The incident was heavily criticised by the opposition and sparked outrage in Assam.