The Ministry of Education on Wednesday, August 2, said that the aftermath of the ethnic violence in Manipur turned disastrous, as over 14,000 children have been displaced due to the incident, said a PTI report.



The Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, that over 93 per cent of these displaced children have been admitted to the nearest school.



"A total of 14,763 school-going children have been displaced due to the current Manipur situation. A nodal officer has been appointed for each relief camp to facilitate the admission process of the displaced students," she declared.



These 93.5 per cent of the displaced children have been admitted to the nearest school feasible for them and without any fees charged for it, she added.



The violent clashes that broke out in the Northeastern state of Manipur between the tribes of Meitei and Kuki led to the death of over 160 people and left hundreds injured after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.



More than 60,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes as the army, paramilitary and police struggle to take control of the situation.