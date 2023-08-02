As many as 84 engineering scholars will be supported by Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL, via his newly instituted Aspire Scholarship. It is via the family trust, Swayam Charitable Trust, that this has been set up.

The application process will begin from July 28, 2023 and applicants can apply for the scholarship till September 10, 2023. Students with an annual family income less than Rs 6 lakh, from all sources, joining the first year of the BTech programme 2023-24 at any of the following 11 institutions can apply for the Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24.

- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur)

- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad)

- Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna)

- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)

- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)

- Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa)

- Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur

- Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi)

- Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute Of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT NR)

- Jabalpur Engineering College

- National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT, Ranchi)

Selection process

The selection of scholars for Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a multi-stage process where students are selected on the basis of their academic merit, Statement of Purpose (SoP) and economic background. Details of the selection process are mentioned below:

- Applicants need to fill multi-step online application form and upload the required documents

- Applicants need to write the Statement of Purpose (SoP) in about 500 words specifying their long-term goals, reasons for choosing the particular institution for study and reasons for being interested in the chosen field. SoP’s will be uploaded by the applicant on the application portal

- Applicants will undergo document verification and telephonic interviews after the online application process

- Screening of scholarship applications based on merit, financial need and SoPs

- The shortlisted applicants will undergo the interview round which will be conducted online by the panellists of Swayam Charitable Trust

- The final selection of scholars will be made by the Swayam Charitable Trust

- The Aspire Scholarship scholars will be announced after the panel interview by Swayam Charitable Trust

Awards

A total of 28 beneficiaries will be awarded scholarships based on the actual fee structure. The financial support provided by the Aspire Scholarship will go beyond covering only tuition fees and will include hostel, mess, and other components of the fees for the selected students for the complete duration of the course. The duration of the scholarship will be four years subject to meeting the specified criteria for yearly renewal.

For any queries related to scholarship application and eligibility, get in touch with them at aspirescholarship@buddy4study.com or call them at 011-430-92248 (Ext- 330).