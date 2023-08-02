In relation to a petition filed by the Kerala Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam, the Kerala High Court (HC) on Tuesday, August 1, requested the state government's view.



The petition filed sought that the Mancombu Avittam Thirunal Government HS School bridge in Alappuzha, which is currently in a dilapidated condition following the 2018 flood, to be immediately reconstructed as the bridge is succumbing to the damages wreaked by the flood.



It was highlighted in the petition that since the floods occurred in 2018, the destruction of the bridge has significantly impacted the day-to-day lives of the local inhabitants and villagers of the Pulinkunnu Panchayat, especially the school-going children.



The counsel for the petitioner, Roshen D Alexander, said that although the state Child Rights Commission issued directives to the chief engineer to take immediate measures in mitigating the dangerous condition of the bridge, which connects the 14th and 15th wards of Pulinkunnu panchayat, so far no effective actions have been taken and the delay in repair of the bridge is affecting children who use the bridge to go to school every day.



In addition to this, the petitioner also requested the court to direct the government to promptly submit a strategy and plan of action for completing the reconstruction work of the bridge.