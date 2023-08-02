The deep depression over the Gangetic West Bengal has caused heavy rainfall and lashed several parts of Odisha.



IANS reports that till now, the state has received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 390.6 mm was recorded in Boudh block of Boudh district.



IMD has already issued red and orange alerts for several districts for the day.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) would occur in a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls (more than 20 cm) very likely to occur over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Sambalpur during the day, it said.



The weather office has also warned of flash floods and water logging in low-lying areas, inundation of agriculture fields, landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.



The officials were instructed to also decide on the closure of schools and anganwadi centres if required, if heavy rain persists.



The Special Relief Commissioner, Satyabrata Sahu, after reviewing the situation, has directed the collectors to take adequate precautionary measures to ensure readying and planning before any disaster hits.



Also, in view of the heavy rainfall, several district administrations including Balasore, Boudh, Deogarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi have closed down schools and Anganwadi centres for the day.