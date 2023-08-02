The first allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2023, was announced by the Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday, August 1, according to ANI.



The allocations are done in all programmes and in all colleges, although the allocations are not done for the programmes where the eligibility includes performance/practical tests.



In its first round, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for allocation based on their preferences of programme and college combinations. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the first CSAS round. This includes an allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants.



A total of 7,042 candidates received their first preference and about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.



Important dates

The candidates who have bagged a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 4.59 pm on Friday, August 4. The colleges will check the applications of the candidates allocated to their college. The colleges will process the applications till 4.59 pm Saturday, August 5.



Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to pay the fees by 4.59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The college may “raise a query” in case they seek any clarification from the candidate.



The university will announce the second round at 5 pm on Thursday, August 10.



It is to be noted that the candidates who are offered the seat must complete all the formalities required for admission, by the stipulated time.



Only the candidates who will complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be able to opt for “Upgrade” to participate in the second round.



It is advised that the candidates keep checking their dashboard and the admission website of the university for all updates and schedules.