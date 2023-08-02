Judgement on the maintainability of a plea challenging the decision of Union Public Services Decision (UPSC) to publish the answer key of the preliminary examination of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 after the results, was reserved by the Delhi High Court today, Wednesday, August 2, stated a report by LiveLaw.in.



The plea filed through Advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey has been moved by 17 Civil Services aspirants. They have challenged the press note released by the UPSC in June, which mentioned the publishing of the answer key of prelims only after the results are published.



The petition submitted on behalf of the aspirants asserted that UPSC is not making the answer key available to the aspirants and hence, they have challenged that the decision taken by UPSC seems arbitrary and seeks a direction for UPSC to publish the answer key with immediate effect.



The plea also states the complaints of the petitioners saying that not providing an answer key, not considering the representations of the candidates despite a particular time window being provided for the same and setting questions that are vague and do not test candidates' ability is "not only arbitrary but defies all principles of fairness, logic and rationality," as reported by LiveLaw.in.



In reply to the challenge, the UPSC has contended that the press note is a part of the recruitment, hence the high court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the petition.



It was further submitted that the aspirants have the original remedy of approaching the Central Administrative Tribunal.