The registrations for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023, began today, August 2, Wednesday. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has started the registration process for the CAT 2023. Candidates who want to take the exam have to register through the official website.

The last day for registration is September 13. Additionally, the admit cards for the exam will be issued to the registered candidates on October 25. The exam is scheduled to be held in three slots on November 26 at centres spread across 155 test cities.

Eligibility criteria

To appear for CAT 2023, a candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories) from a recognised university or institution, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Application fee: The application fee for IIM CAT 2023 is Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. While for other candidates, it is Rs 2,400. The CAT results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2024 and the scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

Also, there is no common counselling for CAT candidates. Once they qualify for the examination, they have to apply separately to each institution for admission. Further, they should note that merely qualifying in the exam does not mean they are eligible for admissions, as they will have to participate in further screening rounds at the institute level.