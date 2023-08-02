The gates of the MLA Hostel located at Central Kolkata were blocked by candidates who were not offered a job, as they demonstrated against the multi-crore school job scam. This happened in the morning today, August 2, Wednesday.



Owing to the blockade by the candidates carrying posters, several MLAs, including a few state ministers, were stuck within the hostel premises for hours, according to an IANS report.



Following the blockade, a minor scuffle took place between the protestors and the police as they blocked the hostel that is currently housing several legislators coming from different districts in West Bengal, for the ongoing monsoon session.



The candidates alleged that they have been protesting for over two years on the streets of Kolkata but they say that their matter was not discussed during a single session in the Assembly.



"Our question is why the ruling and opposition MLAs are so reluctant to take up our matter on the floor of the house,” said a protesting candidate.



The Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee expressed displeasure over the incident, saying that they have the right to protest but did not support the paralysing of movements that was created by the blockade.



He also said that there might be some provocation behind the protest in front of the MLA Hostel. “Such things should not be encouraged at any cost. I will see to it that such events are not repeated,” the speaker added.