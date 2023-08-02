The Principal Secretary of School Education of Andhra Pradesh, Pravin Prakash, in a new initiative has started corroborating with school students to understand their preparedness for a formative assessment, according to The New Indian Express.



In one instance, the secretary issued orders to the Math teacher of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Raikuduru in West Godavari district along with the District Educational Office (DEO), the Deputy District Education Officer (DyEO) of the same district, to appear in person before him on Friday, August 4. Earlier, he had spoken to the students through a video conference on Tuesday, August 1.



On the occasion, he asked a student of ZPHS Raikuduru about the correction made by the Math teacher and his signature on the notebook. The student said that the teacher corrected the notes but not the sign. The principal secretary immediately issued orders to the teacher along with two other district officers to appear before him for further rectification.



Speaking on the programme, Prakash said, "It was a great feeling to start the new programme 'Video Call with Students', to understand the efforts made by their teachers for preparing them for their upcoming Unit Test (Formative Assessment)."



The students were selected through random number generation software. According to statistics, out of 40 lakh students who are studying in government schools, the parents of 36 lakh have phones and out of them, 18 lakh have smartphones hence, the plan was carried out successfully.



Pravin Prakash added that the cases that came across via the video calls were mostly negative, and this time, proof could be captured through these calls and thereby, issues could easily be addressed.