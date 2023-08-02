In a government school in West Bengal, located in North 24 Parganas district, nine students and a teacher fell ill on Tuesday, August 1, after it was found that a tank of ammonia gas had exploded in the Chemistry lab of the school, officials informed.

This happened at Taki SL Girls' High School in the Hasnabad police station area when Class XII Chemistry practicals were underway, the officials shared, as stated in a report by PTI.

As they inhaled the gas, the students and the teachers were taken to Taki Hospital and after a few hours, as their conditions improved, they were discharged, it was informed.

Another incident

Leaking of ammonia gas is a dangerous health hazard, as has been proved in many instances. For example, in June this year, an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy of Hajipur, Bihar leaked and it resulted in the death of one labourer and injured over 30 others. All those who were injured had to be admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

What happens when ammonia gas leaks?

Exposure to ammonia air can result in immediate burning of the throat, nose, eyes as well as the respiratory tract itself. It can also result in blindness, lung damage and, in extreme cases, death.