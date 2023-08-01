West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday, July 31 said that utmost transparency is needed when it comes to issues like filling up vacancies of teachers in universities. He also laid an emphasis on 'zero tolerance' referring to corruption in the education sector, reported PTI.



The governor, in conversation with the reporters, after attending a meeting of vice-chancellors of several state universities, referred to a "painful experience" about a former education minister being currently incarcerated on corruption charges.



However, he had mentioned no name, especially that of Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with a school recruitment scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Bose said, "Today I had an extensive conference with VCs, and distinguished representatives of national institutions and took certain decisions regarding the higher education sector, issues pending in universities, as decisions were taken to fill up vacancies of teachers. We will implement the decisions. But it was stressed there should be utmost transparency."



He further added that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption and seeing the former education minister undergoing criminal prosecution is certainly a huge blow for the Education Department of the state and said that such instances should not be repeated.



"Autonomy of varsities is sacrosanct. The autonomy of universities will not be allowed to be compromised. No external or internal factor will be allowed," the government said while talking about the instances of corruption that made rounds recently.



When asked about reports that the state may go to the Supreme Court on the issue of the governor's role in the higher education sector, he said that the past cannot be corrected but the events pertaining to the future have to be dealt with.



The governor said that students can meet and communicate with the governor as part of Aamne Saamne programme, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, by calling up a special number or through email 12 hours prior.