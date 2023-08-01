Along the lines of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, launched No Bag Day for government schools of the union territory, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan launched this at the NKC Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kurusukuppam and then she played handball with the students.

The School Education Department had brought out a circular which stated that every month's last working day will be observed as a day when students need not get any books or a bag to school. On this day, importance will be given to art, crafts, sports and other extra-curricular activities that students can take up.

In adherence to this, all the students were asked to come to school with books on Monday, July 31, which is the last working day of July. So, instead of regular day-to-day classes, students were trained in handicrafts, games, art, quiz and discussions.

Private schools too were asked to follow the circular but sources stated that most did not. In fact, at a few private schools, monthly exams were held as per schedule.



Since academic pressure can get too much for a student to handle sometimes, these kinds of days bring some relief to them.