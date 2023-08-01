Two students belonging to Tamil Nadu and pursuing law were arrested by the Tiruchanoor police on Monday, July 31, for ganja smuggling and seized 2.1 kg of ganja worth Rs10,000 from their possession, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The two accused identified as Divin Selvaraj and Tanush Krishnan, hailing from Namakkal and Kanyakumari districts and currently pursuing their LLB course at a private law college in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.



Acting on a credible source of information received by Tirupati SP, P Parameswara Reddy, the Tiruchanoor CI, Siva Prasad Reddy and his team under the supervision of Chandragiri CI, TD Yaswant, at 3.00 pm on July 30, caught hold of the two accused who were on their way back to their room at Tanapalli bus stop on Chandragiri - Renigunta highway and found the ganja concealed in a taped packet in their bags and seized the banned drug from their possession.



The police also informed that the two accused travelled to Icchapuram on July 27 and purchased the banned ganja from unidentified peddlers and brought it to Tirupati in a taped packet in their bag on Sunday, July 30.



In a preliminary probe, it was found that the two students who were pursuing LLB courses at a private institution were found to be consuming cannabis and might have also influenced their peers to consume the banned drug.