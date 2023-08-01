With no sign of peace returning to Manipur, students from the northeastern state are approaching educational institutions in Karnataka for admission, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

In view of this, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a circular to schools to consider their applications for admission as the academic year has already started.

In the circular, School Education Commissioner BB Cauvery stated that a special case will be made for students from Manipur seeking admission to schools in Karnataka.

"If transfer certificates and other school-related documents for enrollment of these students are not available, a special case will be made. They need not provide birth, transfer and other-related certificates while enrolling," she said.

Schools have been informed to take steps to ensure that students from Manipur are enrolled in classes they were studying before leaving their home state. The circular applies to all state syllabus schools from Classes I to X.

Cauvery told The New Indian Express that she had received many complaints regarding the admission of students from Manipur in schools of the state. "While we do not have a proper figure of how many students have come to Karnataka seeking admission, several private schools have approached us seeking guidance on how to deal with the issue. Because of this, we decided to make an exception for students from Manipur," she said.