BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister, celebrated his birthday with students from Manipur, who have taken shelter in the city, following ethnic clashes in the strife-torn state, reports PTI.



In an official statement released by his office, it is said that as many as 29 girl students have taken shelter in St Teresa Educational Institutions in Chamarajpet, which is Khan's Assembly constituency.



The minister also announced that he would also bear the education costs of the students and look after their welfare, and on the occasion, he announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the students.



The minister also interacted with the students and gathered information about the prevailing situation in Manipur. The students said that they have taken refuge in Bengaluru seeing the prevailing situation in the state, and also thanked St Teresa Education Institutions for giving them shelter, as per the official release.



Since the students have to be here for at least seven years, hence the minister had pledged to bear the cost of their education that will be accrued all these seven years and also their welfare for the whole period, the release added.



The minister said the students are very safe and he would make arrangements for anything they wanted.



According to the release, as many as 200 students have come from Manipur to Bengaluru, of which, 29 students have taken shelter in this institution and others have been accommodated in other institutions.