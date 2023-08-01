To come up with ways to improve education in Karnataka, educationists and experts have asked the state government to include children’s opinions while formulating the state education policy, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



The Child Rights Trust (CRI), which works for the betterment of children in Karnataka, has suggested that the government schedule and conduct consultations with children at various state and district levels, to include their opinions and recommendations in formulating the policies intended for children's education.



Director of CRI, Nagasimha Rao, wrote to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Monday, July 31, for creating a forum for children to freely facilitate their views and opinions on what their curriculum should include.



The letter read, “The Indian government has signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1992, Article 28 says that any government programme for children should include the recommendations and opinions of children."



He said that there are currently many operative child rights clubs, children's Gram Sabha and children’s Sansad that allow open discussion on various points related to them.



He also added that children have the complete right to participate in decisions that include them and such consultations will prove to be beneficial as it will also help them adopt the changes easily and have a sense of participation in knowing what they are studying.



They can also contribute to policy making such as what needs to be done to ensure the protection of children in schools, especially girls. Their participation would also foster inclusivity where disabled children can address their needs and it can be discussed as to how they can assimilate with other children.



The director asserted, “Children can come up with unique recommendations and innovative ideas that will also allow them a platform to express what is missing in the education sector.”