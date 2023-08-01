A tragic tale of vengeance culminated in the loss of a young life when a Class X student stabbed his classmate multiple times leading to his death over his alleged friendship with a girl student in Kanpur on Monday, July 31, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

While the police claimed that the probe was on to ascertain the real reason behind the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ghatampur Dinesh Shukla, said that the accused Rajveer was taken into custody and his interrogation was on.

As per the police sources, the case of juvenile delinquency surfaced at a private school named Prayag Vidya Mandir Inter College under the Bidhun police station area. Sources from the school claimed that victim Nilendra Tiwari (15) and accused Rajveer (15), both students of Class X, were friends and had failed last year's Board exam.

What happened on the day?

Additional CP, South, Ankit Sharma claimed that both the students had also clashed four days back over an unknown issue. They came face-to-face again during the school interval at around 10.45 am on Monday, July 31, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

However, as per the students of the same class, the cause of acrimony between Nilendra and Rajveer was believed to be Nilendra's proximity with a girl student. Rajveer had come prepared by hiding a knife in his bag to avenge the verbal dual with Nilendra and teach him a lesson.

They started fighting again and indulged in heated arguments during the interval. Suddenly, Rajveer took out a knife and stabbed Nilendra several times in his stomach and neck. Consequently, Nilendra Tiwari fell to the ground while bleeding profusely.

Hearing Nilendra's screams, other students rushed to the spot and informed the teachers and management of the school about the incident. The teachers and staff rushed to the class finding the victim on the ground in a pool of blood. They took him to a Hallet hospital in critical condition. The doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

Nilendra was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, employed in a private firm and a resident of Gangapur Colony. On the other hand, the accused Rajveer belongs to Maharajpur and has been staying with his uncle for studies in Bidhun for the last two years.