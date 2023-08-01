The Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised a ‘condolence meet’ today, Tuesday, August 1, after the recent murder of a student of Kamla Nehru College in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The meet was organised at the Arts Faculty building on the North Campus of Delhi University (DU) at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 28, when a 22-year-old student named Nargis was found dead at a park in Malviya Nagar, near Aurobindo College. It was later found that Nargis was attacked with an iron rod by her own cousin, Irfan after she refused to marry him.

Student body SFI also staged a protest against the gruesome murder on Sunday, July 30 demanding swift action by authorities and Delhi Police in the matter.

“The murder has sparked great concern amongst the student community of Delhi which saw a similar incident take place in front of Aryabhatta College very recently. Safety and security of students in Delhi should be a top priority which concerned authorities should give immediate attention to,” the association said in a press statement.

In this regard, a delegation of SFI also submitted a memorandum to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena.

Another such incident took place on June 18 when Nikhil Chauhan, a 19-year-old DU student was killed outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus of Delhi University for allegedly objecting to his woman friend being harassed by another student.

Mayank Azad, Secretary, SFI Delhi, said, “This is the second such incident in the last two months. Both of these incidents happened in public places, near college campuses and in broad daylight. That is why SFI has called this protest and anyone from the university or other student associations can come and show their support.”