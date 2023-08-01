Instituted by Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust and given jointly by the trust and the Department of English, University of Hyderabad, located in Telangana, the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize is back again this time for its 15th edition.

If you are an Indian aged between 20 to 40 years and pen poetry in English, then apply for this prize because applications are now open. A cash prize of Rs 15,000 is to be won which will be announced at an event in October 2023.

Syam Sudhakar was presented the 14th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023.

Who will be the judge? Esteemed dignitaries from the field of poetry and literature.

What should the entries include?

- Three unpublished poems

- Evidence of age in the form of a scanned copy of the passport or other such documents

- All contact information like cell phone number and so on

Each entry will be accepted only via email, no hard copy will be considered. The email ID you need to send it to is rayaproltrust@gmail.com.



The deadline to submit your entries is September 3, 2023.

Prof. Aparna Rayaprol is the Convener of the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize. For more on the prize, www.srinivasrayaprol.in.