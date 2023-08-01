To address the overwhelming cases of 'hoax calls', the Delhi City Police on Monday, July 31, told the Delhi High Court that it has prepared an action plan to deal with bomb threat calls made to schools as well as a procedure that is to be followed in cases of such calls, according to PTI.



The reply came in response to several petitions filed raising concerns regarding bomb threats in schools this year. The Delhi Police also added that it has readied bomb disposal squads and bomb disposal teams, in case any situation arose and to be well-equipped in terms of a standard operating procedure in place.



The plan of action

In a status report filed by the Delhi Police, it said that the bomb threat calls received by certain schools this year were found to be hoaxes and action has been taken against the juvenile suspects.



On May 22, the high court asked police to submit an action plan dealing with bomb threats made to schools to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff and all other stakeholders.



The Status Report said that the police have dedicated Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDTs) that have been accorded the responsibility to deal with such bomb-related incidents in Delhi. It also added that a detailed Standing Operating Procedure (SoP) has already been laid down to manage such situations effectively.



"Action Plan has been prepared highlighting the steps to be taken by different stakeholders on receipt of a bomb call. Further, a circular has been drafted highlighting the procedure to be followed by Delhi Police after a bomb call being declared as a Hoax Call," it added.



The draft that was drafted on July 27, said that after assessing the threat calls the local police shall not only reach the location but also engage the BDTs, fire department, traffic police, disaster management teams as well as ambulances and hospitals to deal with the situation.



A team from the Special Cell will also be dispatched who will investigate the terror angle behind the threat call and a proper law-and-order situation shall be maintained.



The action plan also said that mock drills would be organised at various schools to enhance preparedness and school authorities would undertake precautionary measures and plan evacuation of students in consultations with authorities in case of threats.



The police would also prepare schools to adequately brief parents and students about legal ramifications that follow hoax bomb threat calls, the court was informed.



Finally, a probe into such calls shall be expedited and the investigations shall be undertaken by the cyber police station concerned under close supervision of the district DCP and the accused shall be arrested.