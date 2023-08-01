Three accused, including a dance teacher, were arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 1, after they were charged with gang-raping a college student in Kodigehalli police station limits in Bengaluru, as per IANS report.



The arrested persons were identified as Andy George, a dance teacher in a private school, Santhosh and Shashi.



According to the statement made by the police, Andy befriended the victim, a college student through social media. He recorded their private moments and started threatening her.



The girl later distanced herself from him as she grew suspicious and fearful about the accused. The accused kept on blackmailing her, that he would share their private pictures and raped the victim again.



He had recorded the act and using this footage, he continued blackmailing her and raped her repeatedly. The victim told the police that the accused had invited his friends to his home and they all raped her.



The atrocity did not even end there as the accused posted her pictures and videos on social media. Later, after gathering the courage, she filed a complaint with the police station. The police, without any delay, sprung into action and arrested the accused persons.



The police have seized the mobile phone and a pen drive. The police are suspecting the involvement of the accused persons, especially the prime accused Andy, in many similar cases and launched an investigation.