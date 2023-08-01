A disabled individual and a member of the scheduled caste community, Pachaiammal, submitted a petition to the Tiruvannamalai Collector D Murugesan, during a grievance meeting on Monday, July 31, as per The New Indian Express.



The woman submitted the petition as she sought a seat for her son Silambarasan (20) in a government college. Travelling from Thirukallur in Tiruvannamalai, in Tamil Nadu, he met with a tragic accident in 2022 and suffered many fatalities, including an injury in his right leg.



Although he had performed well in his Class XII examinations last year in 2022, Silambarasan could not complete his college application process as he lost a few weeks to treatment.



In her petition, the boy's mother appealed for assistance in securing a seat for her son at a government arts college in Tiruvannamalai. It is the boy's dream of becoming the first graduate from his family and improving their social and financial condition, she shared.



Another petition was filed by Gopinath from Arani, Tamil Nadu. He alleged that he was falsely declared deceased by unscrupulous land brokers which led to the removal of his name from the family tree and despite lodging complaints with authorities including the collector and Superintendent of Police, no action was taken, he added.



The meeting received a total of 576 petitions and the collector asked the concerned department officials to solve the issues.