As per the data provided by the Ministry of Education in Rajya Sabha, as many as 98 students have died by suicide in central higher education institutes between 2018 to 2023.

This number includes central universities (CU) under University Grant Commission (UGC), and autonomous central higher education institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Mangement (IIMs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Out of these suicides, the IITs have recorded the highest number of suicides in six years with 39 deaths. Moreover, 25 students died by suicide at NITs, 23 students died by suicide in central universities and nine students died by suicide at institutes like IIITs, IIMs and IISERs, since 2018 as per the union education ministry.

The official numbers also suggest that while fewer students died by suicide in the COVID-19 years, the numbers are rising again. For example, eight students died by suicide at IITs in the year 2019 and the number came down to three in 2020 and four in 2021. However, in 2022, the IITs witnessed nine suicides and in the current year, there have been seven such cases reported as of July 2023.

This year, 20 suicide cases have been recorded as of July 27 in all central higher education institutes.

“As per the Accidental Deaths & Suicide in India (ADSI), 2021, Report of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), there are various causes of suicides like professional problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders etc,” said the Ministry of Education in a response to a query by MP Dr V Sivadasan in Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, the data for suicides in higher education institutes that fall in the purview of respective states and UTs (Union Territories) have not been maintained, added the ministry.