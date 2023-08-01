The Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh was apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh Parents Association, as they expressed their grievances via a letter about the vacant subject teacher posts for the Urdu language in Urdu medium schools and immediately asked the state to make amends to fill the posts. They also demanded that the future of these students must be safeguarded who are pursuing education through Urdu medium at the government schools in the state, reported The New Indian Express.



The parents association said that although the state government has accorded the Urdu language the status of a second language, the lack of these subject teachers at municipal schools has become an impediment for the Urdu medium students.



The members of the association referred to the Urdu school in Tadipatri town where the government has set up an Urdu primary school, given 20% of the minority population in the town. They said that the school has a total strength of 208 students and has three subject teachers in total, that includes one Telugu subject and two Urdu subject teachers. But due to the size of the syllabus, and fewer teachers available, the teachers are unable to cover the syllabus of all subjects for students and also, there were no subject teachers to teach subjects for Class VII and VIII students at the school.



Their concern is these minority students, who are around 20,000 in number in the Rayalaseema region in at least 300 Urdu medium schools, are at risk of discontinuing their studies at the secondary school level due to a lack of enough Urdu subject teachers. Hence, they urged that the government should immediately fill all the vacant Urdu medium teacher posts in the state.