A clerk of the Uttar Pradesh Education Department has been arrested on the charges of forging documents to help the Rampur Public School get accreditation from the state. The school is run by the Jauhar Trust of Samajwadi Party leader, Azam Khan.

According to Rampur police, clerk Taufeeq Ahmad helped the trust in obtaining a certificate of recognition for the school from the district education department. He also misused the fire department's NOC (No Objection Certificate) issued to another school for clearing the application of Rampur Public School, as per a report by IANS.

The Rampur Public School was built on land meant for an orphanage. Permission for erecting a school building on the said land was never granted to the Jauhar Trust by the Rampur Municipal Corporation.

The school building was given on lease for 33 years to the trust at an annual fee of Rs 100. It was then decided that the lease period can be extended twice for 33 years each. It was terminated by the district administration in March this year and the institution was evacuated. However, the Allahabad High Court put a stay on the district administration's order.

Rampur Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar, said, "Taufeeq Ahmad has been booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (Using forged documents as genuine) for making forged documents. He had applied for bail, but the court denied it, following which he was arrested and sent to jail."

"The role of the then Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) is also under the scanner as the recognition certificate for the school bears his signature. He may also face similar action if found guilty," Kumar added, as per IANS.