Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday, April 28, opined that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak row was slow. Nonetheless, he added that he was satisfied with the investigation.

“Prima facie, I am of the opinion that the investigation is slow. However, this court is satisfied with the results of the investigation so far,” Justice Reddy remarked during a hearing on a writ petition demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the case, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Justice Reddy further said that he has examined the two status reports filed by the SIT on April 10 and April 24, and has decided to bring in a senior IPS officer to review the entire investigation and then file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing. The case was adjourned to June 6, 2023.

The judge asked Narasinga Rao, ACP CCS (a member of the SIT) and Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad a series of questions about the number of employees working on an outsourcing basis in the TSPSC who secured more than 100 marks, and how many regular employees in TSPSC appeared for exams. The employees' relatives are being questioned.

The AG, representing the state, told the court that the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) report was pending, which has caused the probe to be delayed. The entire probe, according to the AG, is being conducted under the supervision of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Only one person had received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) to appear for the TSPSC examination out of a total of 18 outsourcing employees who also appeared for it. All outsourced workers who took the test and their families also have been questioned, the AG said, as per TNIE.