On Friday, April 28, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that his government has been working on enhancing opportunities in higher education so that students do not need to go outside the state to pursue higher studies. He also urged students to be attentive in classrooms and participate in discussions, debates and other co-curricular activities.



Saha, who is also the Education Minister of Tripura, was speaking at Chief Minister's Annual Award for Academic Excellence to School Students 2022 at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala. “At present, the state has one central university and one state varsity besides a private university. One is being set up by a private party. Two medical colleges are working and admission will start in dental college in the coming academic session," he said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

He added that there are several other institutions in the state such as the National Forensic Science University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), National Law University and Tripura Institute of Technology. "The government has been working on enhancing opportunities in higher education. We want that students don't need to go outside the state to pursue higher studies. We have been working relentlessly to widen the scope for higher education," Saha said.

A total of 202 students, who either passed Class X or XII Board exams last year, were felicitated for academic excellence Chief Minister's programme. Saha stated that the percentage of students who passed the Madhyamik examination (Class X Board exams) increased from 52.35 per cent in 2018 to 91.02 per cent in 2022.

“The same in higher secondary (Class XII) has increased from 70.58 per cent in 2018 to 97.45 per cent in 2022. It shows that the state's education system is gradually improving," the Chief Minister said. He laid focus on quality education to make Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura. “Students must be attentive in classrooms and participate in discussion, debate and other co-curricular activities,” Saha added.

The CM also emphasised that the state government has already adopted a "zero tolerance policy" to the drug menace. “Drug traffickers are destroying the new generation. Societal resistance is required to prevent such a problem," he added, as per PTI.