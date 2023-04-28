The West Bengal higher secondary examination results are due after about a month. But colleges are yet to receive any official communication on the possible introduction of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in the upcoming (2023-24) academic year.

Colleges and universities need to ready the infrastructure for any new arrangement, said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the West Bengal Council of Higher Education. However, the higher education department is yet to come up with an official communique in this regard, as per a report by PTI.

The wide consensus achieved

Recently, Education Minister Bratya Basu said that there was wide consensus among experts for the implementation of some key features of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This included the FYUP, in place of the existing three-year UG and one-year PG courses, or adopting the 4+1 (4-year UG and 1-year PG) format in place of the erstwhile 3+2 (3-year UG and 2-year PG) format.

"We have sent our recommendations to the Higher Education Department after weighing the pros and cons of the erstwhile three-year honours system and the new proposal for rolling out a four-year honours system. We hope the Higher Education Department comes up with its communication at the earliest," said Asis Kumar Chatterjee, acting Vice-chancellor of Calcutta University.

Principals opine

Principals of several colleges in the city have given similar statements. Scottish Church College Principal Modhumanjari Mondal informed that a workshop of principals of CU-affiliated colleges was held on the issue earlier this month. "But afterwards we have not got any further update from the Higher Education Department. We hope to get definitive information soon before the publication of the Higher Secondary and plus two examinations of other boards," he said.

Siuli Sarkar, Principal of government-run Lady Brabourne College, said, "We have to introduce the four-year honours course if we are asked. But there is no notification from the government on the matter as yet. If the four-year honours course is introduced this year, at the outset it will run parallel with the three-year honours course for second-year and third-year students. So that issue has to be looked into and factored into the curriculum."

Principal of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College and president of West Bengal Principals' Council, Purna Chandra Maity said that his institution will require 15 more classrooms if the four-year honours course is introduced this year.

Meanwhile, a retired principal of Vidyasagar College stated that the addition of an extra year in the UG course will cause stress on the infrastructure and human resources in colleges which have separate morning, day and evening sessions like in Bangabasi, Surendranath, City College Amherst Street and Manindranath College.

A lot needs to be done

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy said that while the university faculty council has already approved implementing of the 4+1 format, which is necessary for an all-India perspective, a lot needs to be done with regard to framework, drafting of the syllabus and overhauling the infrastructure. "We are not even sure about the steps being taken to change the statute and regulation of the university for effecting the changes," he said.

A large number of students from the districts and other states vie for seats in these colleges. The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) stated that the opinion of stakeholders should be taken into account before implementing the four-year honours model in the state varsities, as per PTI.

"The four-year course, based on University Grants Commission (UGC) curriculum and credit framework, will make core subjects unimportant by reducing their credit points and make vocational streams more important undermining the basic nature of higher education," ABUTA General Secretary Goutam Maity said. "This was a bid to corporatise education," he claimed.