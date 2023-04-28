A screenshot of a conversation between a boy and a broker in Bengaluru, Karnataka is going viral on social media. The boy, named Yogesh, was denied a flat in the city for having secured about 75 per cent marks in his Class XII Board examinations and the owner expected someone with 90 per cent marks.

Yogesh's cousin Shubh shared the screenshots of the conversation on Twitter, with the statement, "Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Bangalore or not". A thread to this tweet reads, "i can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%." The viral tweet has received about 1.1 million views and more than 1,700 retweets.

According to the screenshots of the Whatsapp chat, the broker asked Yogesh to share his LinkedIn/Twitter profile, a copy of the joining letter of his company, Class X and XII marksheets, and documents like Aadhar and Pan cards, with the owner. He was also asked to submit a 150-200 word write-up introducing himself, which Yogesh did.

However, later he sent a message notifying his rejection. "Hey Yogesh, I sent your docs & write-up to the owner. Sorry but he rejected your profile because you've got 75% in Class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90%," the broker's text reads.