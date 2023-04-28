Uttar Pradesh's Director General of School Education (DGSE), Vijay Kiran Anand, has chided basic and secondary education district officials for laxity in filling up students' data on the government's Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal. Schools in the state have been asked to upload data related to students by the end of this month.

UDISE is a national repository of school education data utilised for planning, optimising resource allocation and implementing various education-related programmes and assessing students' progress. So far, only 20 per cent of the state-run basic and secondary schools have updated the student profiles on the portal, as per a report by IANS.

The data for a child on UDISE includes general information such as name, class and mother tongue. Data on children with special needs and out-of-school children who are mainstreamed, is also part of it. Non-feeding of data will result in poor performance of the state in the UDISE report released every year, Anand said.

Schools have been given April 30, Sunday, as the deadline to complete the data-feeding work. Non-compliance will result in action against the schools, warned the DGSE.

In basic schools, the percentage of completion of data feeding on the UDISE portal is lowest in Ballia (5.2 per cent), Azamgarh (5.6 per cent) and Mathura (5.9 per cent) districts. Mirzapur is the only district that has completed above 50 per cent of the work.

In total, the data feeding of 83.2 lakh students out of 1.04 crore has not started in the basic schools. For secondary schools, Ballia (2.1 per cent), Azamgarh (4.1 per cent) and Etawah (5.1 per cent) have put up the worst show in terms of feeding students' data on the UDISE portal, as per IANS.