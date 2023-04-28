Students pursuing BSc in Nursing from Dr BR Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, have been stuck in limbo as the university has delayed the examination for more than a year now.

Students complained that due to the university’s negligence, their careers are being delayed resulting in them being in a state of uncertainty.

“I enrolled for my BSc Nursing course in the year 2019 and should have been in my fourth year now. But due to continuous delays in the examination process by the university, I am still waiting for a notification for my third-year exam. It is a huge problem as we are pursuing a professional course and our entire career is getting delayed. Some of my classmates, especially women, had to drop out of the course because of familial and financial pressure,” said a third-year student at SRC Nursing & Paramedical Institute, Mathura, which is affiliated to DBRAU.

The nursing students further added that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) had released a notification urging the universities to promote the students into the next academic year if offline examination is not feasible.

“Despite the notification, the university neither promoted nor conducted examinations for more than two years. We gave our second-year examination in June 2022 and the result was declared in December last year. We are requesting the university to conclude the examination process at the earliest,” the student added.

Officials speak

Vishwendra Singh, Managing Director of SRC Nursing & Paramedical Institute said that the delay in the exam process has been from the university’s side.

“This is the last batch of nursing courses at Agra University since all the medical courses have been transferred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) in Lucknow. There has been some delay and we have still not received any notification for the third-year examination yet,” he added.

When EdexLive reached out to the university, they said that they are working on the issue.

“There was a change in the exam-conducting agency which caused a delay in the examination process of certain courses. We are working on it now and the exams be conducted at the earliest,” said Dr Om Prakash, Controller of Examination, DBRAU.