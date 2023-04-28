Private schools in Kolkata have no plans to prepone the summer vacation from May 2, unlike the government and aided schools in West Bengal. Earlier, the state government had preponed the summer vacations in the wake of prevailing heatwave-like conditions. However, the private schools cited that such conditions no longer prevail in the state.

Classes in all schools were suspended for a week from April 16 when mercury shot up to about 40 degrees Celsius in South Bengal. This was done even by private schools, in response to the government's directive, which was issued with students in mind. Many of the schools had then opted for the online mode, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Temperatures went down

However, classes resumed as weather conditions improved and the temperature went down to about 35 degrees Celsius in Kolkata and elsewhere in South Bengal. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, April 26, said that the summer vacation will begin in state-run and state-aided schools from May 2 as notified earlier.

Nonetheless, the private school authorities said on Thursday, April 27 that the government's notice is meant for state-run and state-aided educational institutions and not for private schools. Vice-Chairman of South Point High School, Krishna Damani, said that offline classes in the institution resumed on April 23 and would continue till May 12.

"The summer vacation for both sections will begin on May 13 and continue for a month. We had closed the campus and went for the online mode from April 16 to 21 when the heat wave was on. As temperatures have gone down now, we feel classes may continue now till the scheduled date of summer vacation. We don't see the need to advance the dates," he added.

Similarly, La Martiniere School Secretary Supriyo Dhar said that the vacation for students will begin from May 13. "The extreme heat conditions had forced us to suspend physical classes last week. But the conditions are not that stifling for the children anymore," he added.

Principal of BDM International School, Madhumita Sengupta, said, "We have no plans to prepone the summer vacation to the first week of May. However, if the situation turns very hot and humid for children, we may think of something for the primary section. In-person classes for the secondary and higher secondary level will continue as scheduled till later this month when the vacation is slated to begin."

A school education department official confirmed that the May 2 vacation notice was not mandatory for private schools. All the same, the department recommends they prepone the vacation days, as per PTI.