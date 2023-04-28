With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main now behind us, it's time for candidates to shift their focus to JEE Advanced 2023. Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 is set to begin on April 30, 2023, and eligible candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here is how candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

1) Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

2) Select the JEE Advanced 2023 link on the home page

3) Register with your login credentials

4) Fill in the application form with the required documents

5) Pay the fees and submit the application

6) Download the page for future references



Remember that the last date for registration is May 7, 2023 and the admit card will be available from May 29 to June 4, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be conducted in two papers as usual, with Paper I scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on June 4.

The expected dates for the provisional answer key are June 11 and candidates can raise objections till June 12, 2023. However, the final results will be announced on June 18, 2023. For further details, please visit the official JEE Advanced site.