Today, April 28, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal called for putting an end to the phenomenon of having ad-hoc teachers and stated that the education profession should not be devalued. This comes in the wake of the alleged suicide of a 33-year-old ad-hoc teacher who was recently removed from the job from Delhi University's (DU) Hindu College.



Sibal, who was the former Human Resource Development Minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, tweeted about the issue in a poetic form. "Suicide by: Former ad hoc teacher/ New Education Policy? Is this the vision? Ad hoc teachers/ An all India phenomenon/ Put an end to this/ Don't devalue teaching profession/ Don't devalue education," the tweet goes.

The MP recently floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf, aimed at fighting injustice, as per a report by PTI. On Thursday, April 27, police informed about the ad-hoc teacher, Samarveer's suicide. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area. Students and teachers of DU alleged institutional murder and staged a protest outside the Hindu College demanding justice for Samarveer.

They raised slogans and carried placards like "We stand with the ad-hoc teachers' struggle demanding job security". Police, on the other hand, said that no suicide note was found, but according to the teacher's cousin, Samarveer was depressed for having been removed from the job and noting that someone else has been appointed in his place, as per PTI.