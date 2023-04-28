In a shocking incident, a Class VIII student was beaten to death near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) government school in the state's Badarpur area. Police informed on Friday, April 28, that the incident occurred late Thursday (April 27) evening.

"A police control room call was received at 8:20 pm, in which a woman caller claimed that two boys had beaten up a child, who is also a school student, and thrown him in a drain near the school," a senior police official said. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of a boy aged around 12-13 years in the drain in his school uniform, as per a report by IANS.



On inspection of the body, police found multiple head injuries which seemed to have been caused by a blunt object. "The deceased was later identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband village. He was a student of Class VIII studying at the Tajpur Pahari MCD School," the official informed.

"The presence of four to five blood-stained stones (bricks) near the school bag and the body suggested that these stones were used in the commission of the crime. We have registered a case of murder and a probe is going on. The crime team of South East District inspected the scene of the crime and took possession of the exhibits," the official added.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the AIIMS Delhi Mortuary. "Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants behind this heinous crime and nab them," the official stated, as per IANS.