This is why you should know about MASAA Innovation | (Pic: EdexLive)

MASAA Innovation, a start-up at the University of Hyderabad, has bagged manufacturing as well as marketing licences for its anti-COVID products from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The start-up, MASAA, is incubated at UoH's ASPIRE BioNEST. It manufactured anti-COVID and antimicrobial formulations, which was a first for India, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What are the products?

- A fogging liquid and surface cleaner, SASAA Fog

- A disinfectant for cloth, masks and various surfaces, AMSAA Spray



There are also other products like Antimicrobial AMSAA Sanitary Pads, wipes, adult diapers and beyond. All these products are set for a quarter-one (Q1) launch.

These products manufactured by MASAA Innovation are not only effective against the COVID-19 virus, but they can also be used in multiple setups including hospitals and laboratories. It is their active ingredients that work against several pathogens.

Very soon, the products will be launched in the market and this will be done in association with third-party manufacturers hailing from Telangana and Gujarat as well. This shows how important incubators like ASPIRE BioNEST are when it comes to fostering them.

The start-up has also received seed fund support from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Amitava Mazumder, Founder of MASAA Innovation expressed his happiness for this achievement and acknowledged the nurturing environment provided by ASPIRE BioNEST.